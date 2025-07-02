Niharika Konidela's Second Production #PEP2 Launched

Following the massive success of her maiden production "Committee Kurrollu", actress-producer Niharika Konidela has officially launched her second venture under the banner, Pink Elephant Pictures. This anticipated project features the fresh pairing of highly talented Sangeeth Shobhan and charming Nayan Sarika in the lead roles and will be directed by Manasa Sharma.

Tentatively called ”#PEP2”, the film is a "fantasy-comedy" that promises to blend fantasy elements with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, entertaining all sections of the audience.

The pooja launch ceremony of #PEP2 was held today at the Glass House, Annapurna Studios, in Hyderabad. Several esteemed guests from the industry and the film’s team graced the occasion with their presence. Acclaimed directors Nag Ashwin, Mallidi Vassishta, and Kalyan Shankar graced the occasion and extended their heartfelt wishes to the team. Nag Ashwin gave the first clap, Mallidi Vassishta switched on the camera, and Kalyan Shankar directed the first shot of the film.

The regular shoot for #PEP2 is scheduled to commence on July 15 in and around Hyderabad. Led by Niharika Konidela, the young and dynamic team aims to deliver engaging and high-quality entertainment yet again with this movie.

The film also features a talented ensemble cast that includes Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Aruna Bikshu, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini (Jabardasth), Rohan (#90s), and others, promising a fun-filled cinematic experience.

Director Manasa Sharma has also written the story. She penned the screenplay and dialogues in collaboration with Mahesh Uppala. The film’s technical crew includes Anudeep Dev as the music director, Raju Edurolu as the cinematographer, and Anwar Ali as the editor. Ramanjaneyulu serves as the Production Designer, and Pulla Vishnu Vardhan works as Art Director. Sandhya Sabbavarapu handles the Costume Design, while Vijay composes Action Choreography. Manyam Ramesh is the Executive Producer. Naidu Surendra Kumar and Phani Kandukuri of Beyond Media are managing PR duties, while Ticket Factory handles digital marketing.

An exciting new journey begins as #PEP2 sets out to enthral audiences with its unique blend of fantasy and humour.

Pink Elephant Pictures Production No.2 ( #PEP2 )

Banner: Pink Elephant Pictures

Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyardhi, Getup Srinu, Sukwinder Singh, Aruna Bikshu, Ramana Bhargav, Vasu Inturi, Rohini(Jabardast), Rohan (#90's) and others

Crew: Story: Manasa Sharma, Screenplay and Dialogues: Manasa Sharma and Mahesh Uppala, Music: Anudeep Dev, Cinematographer: Raju Edurolu, Action Choreographer - Vijay, Editor: Anwar Ali, Production Designer: Ramanjaneyulu, Art Director - Pulla Vishnu Vardhan, Costume Designer - Sandhya Sabbavarapu, Executive Producer: Manyam Ramesh, Producer: Niharika Konidela, Director: Manasa Sharma, PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar - Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media), Event Partner: YouWe Media, Digital Marketing: Ticket Factory