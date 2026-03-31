Niharika Konidela Hits Back at Contradictory Social Media Criticism
The movie is slated for a theatrical release on April 3, 2026.
Actress and producer Niharika Konidela is busy promoting her upcoming film, Rakasa, which features Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on April 3, 2026.
At Monday's pre-release event for Rakasa, Niharika opened up about the trolling she has faced throughout her production journey. She stated, "When I made my debut as a producer with Committee Kurrollu, people questioned why I was working with newcomers instead of reputed stars. Now, with Rakasa, people are asking why I am not making films like Committee Kurrollu and why I have chosen a VFX-heavy project."
She further added, "People will never stop commenting, regardless of what I make. That is why I have decided to keep moving forward no matter what. I am learning with every film as a producer. Just as I value the Konidela family name, my production banner, Pink Elephant Pictures, matters to me deeply. I won’t stop; I will continue making the movies I believe in."