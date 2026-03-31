Niharika Konidela Hits Back at Contradictory Social Media Criticism

​Actress and producer Niharika Konidela is busy promoting her upcoming film, Rakasa, which features Sangeeth Sobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on April 3, 2026.



​At Monday's pre-release event for Rakasa, Niharika opened up about the trolling she has faced throughout her production journey. She stated, "When I made my debut as a producer with Committee Kurrollu, people questioned why I was working with newcomers instead of reputed stars. Now, with Rakasa, people are asking why I am not making films like Committee Kurrollu and why I have chosen a VFX-heavy project."



​She further added, "People will never stop commenting, regardless of what I make. That is why I have decided to keep moving forward no matter what. I am learning with every film as a producer. Just as I value the Konidela family name, my production banner, Pink Elephant Pictures, matters to me deeply. I won’t stop; I will continue making the movies I believe in."

