Niharika's Pink Elephant Next Project With Sangeeth Sobhan

Riding high on the success of Committee Kurrollu, actress-producer Niharika Konidela is all set to produce the second project under her banner—Pink Elephant Pictures.



Adding to the excitement, the new project is banking on directorial prowess of the young filmmaker Manasa Sharma. Sangeeth Sobhan, who impressed the audiences with his roles in MAD and MAD Square, will be playing the lead role.

Interestingly, the untitled movie would mark the silver screen journey of Manasa, after her successful stint as a writer and director for OTT shows. Earlier, her OTT series, 'Bench Life', earned critic's praise.

Manasa Sharma has penned the story for the upcoming movie, while Mahesh Uppala has co-written the screenplay and dialogues.