Niharika Konidela and ‘Committee Kurrollu’ Director Yadu Vamsi Team Up Again!

The hit combination of ‘Committee Kurrollu’ is all set to repeat! The young and talented director Yadu Vamsi, who impressed audiences with his relatable storytelling in Committee Kurrollu, is now in discussions for another project with Niharika Konidela under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner.



According to reliable sources, the film is expected to go on floors in 2026.

The movie Committee Kurrollu, which released last year as a small film, became a massive hit. It had several unique aspects — it introduced 11 new male leads and 4 heroines to Telugu cinema. Made on a budget of ₹9 crores, the film earned an impressive ₹18.5 crores theatrically and another ₹6 crores non-theatrically, taking the total to ₹24.5 crores, creating a sensational success story.



Now, with the same team reportedly reuniting, there’s a wave of excitement across the film industry.

The film also made its mark in the awards circuit. At SIIMA 2025, Niharika Konidela won Best Debut Producer, while Sandeep Saroj received Best Debut Actor. Additionally, at the Gaddar Awards announced by the Telangana Government, the film bagged two prestigious honors. Committee Kurrollu was recognized as the Best Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, and Social Uplift of Depressed Classes, and Yadu Vamsi received the award for Best Debut Director.

Following the sensational success of Committee Kurrollu, Pink Elephant Pictures’ Production No. 2 is already in shooting, directed by Manasa Sharma and starring Sangeet Shobhan and Nayan Sarika in lead roles.

The story, screenplay, and dialogues are by Manasa Sharma and Mahesh Uppala, with Manyam Ramesh as Executive Producer and Anudeep Dev composing the music.

This fantasy-comedy entertainer is generating a strong buzz even before its release — while Committee Kurrollu continues to shine, winning awards and recognition at both national and state levels.