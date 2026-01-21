Nidhi Agerwal Praises Prabhas’ Childlike Nature

Prabhas’ recent release, The Raja Saab, underperformed at the box office. While the film had a fantastic opening, it failed to maintain its momentum. Nidhhi Agerwal, who stars as the female lead alongside Prabhas, recently shared insights into working with the superstar.

She revealed that Prabhas remains detached from the commercial results of his films, always aiming to give 100% to every project he commits to. During a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia, Nidhhi expressed her love for the acting process and following a director’s vision, though she noted that constant public judgment is an inherent part of the profession.



Praising her co-star, she said, "Prabhas is just like this: no games, no politics, and no fakeness. I always wondered if I could ever make it big being so soft and sweet. But after meeting and working with him, I realized he is even more childlike, genuine, and soft-spoken. If he can be India’s biggest superstar while being that way, then perhaps it is the better way to be."



She added that film results, whether hits or flops, do not seem to affect him. "Prabhas is very pure; he is a lovely human being. Once you meet him, you forget he is a massive actor who has been in the industry for 25 years. He isn’t 'commercial' and doesn't even have a PR team. He is very simple. Meeting him is like meeting a five-year-old. I have a newfound respect for him; he is the nicest person I have ever met."



Nidhhi Agerwal was seen in Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu last year.

