Nidhhi Agerwal all set to bounce back in Tollywood?

Pretty actress Nidhhi Agerwal is working with two big stars Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas in her upcoming films ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ and ‘Rajasaab’ respectively to regain her position. “Nidhi has a good chance to revive her fortunes in Tollywood with these two biggies," says a director. He claims Nidhi was going through some tough times and now it is time for her to put her career back on track. “Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ delay could have caused a lot of anxiety to Nidhi since she plays a love interest to Pawan in this period drama. Now that it is set for release this year, Nidhi could bag more offers,” he adds.

She is also banking on another film ‘Rajasaab’ with reigning star Prabhas and the horror comedy has raised a lot of expectations in the industry. “Nidhi’s film with Prabhas will also give her career a fillip since it would be released worldwide and expand her fan base. Actually, actresses have to share screen space with big stars to sustain in the big league,” he points out. Earlier, Nidhi shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya in ‘Savyasachi’ and Akhil Akkineni in ‘Mr Majnu’ and tasted big success with ‘iSmart Shankar’ opposite Ram Pothineni. “She began to do Tamil films like ‘Easwaran’ and ‘Bhoomi’ but now she would be hoping to make a comeback of sorts in Tollywood,” he concludes.



