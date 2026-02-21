Nick Jonas Wears Priyanka Chopra’s Mangalsutra as Bracelet; Internet Swoons

Washington: Sometimes, it is the smallest gestures that convey the deepest emotions. And this time, singer-actor Nick Jonas once again proved why fans across the world call him a total "green flag." While promoting his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood film 'The Bluff', Nick was spotted wearing PeeCee's mangalsutra as a bracelet. The subtle nod to their marriage caught the attention of fans on social media, with many praising the singer-actor for displaying his unwavering love and respect for his wife's traditions even years after their 2018 wedding.

The actor-singer took to Instagram on Thursday, where he appeared in full supportive-husband mode. In the clip, Nick Jonas can be seen whipping up a cocktail inspired by Priyanka's character from the film. "Guys, it is the premiere of Priyanka's film 'The Bluff' on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I've seen it twice," Jonas can be heard saying in the clip. Take a look



Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comments section, pointing out the mangalsutra bracelet and showering the couple with love. "Oh, he is wearing a mangalsutra bracelet yaar," wrote one user, while another commented, "Nick jiju is the best." Several others went a step further, calling him a "green flag" for proudly embracing a symbol that holds deep cultural meaning in Indian marriages. Nick and Priyanka, who married in 2018 with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies, have often spoken about respecting and celebrating each other's traditions. Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's upcoming film, The Bluff, it is directed by Frank E. Flowers. Set in the Cayman Islands, the film promises high-octane action, with Priyanka taking on intense sword and gun sequences opposite Karl Urban. The film is slated to release on Prime Video on February 25.

