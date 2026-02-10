Nick Jonas Hypes Up Priyanka Chopra’s Epic Collaboration With SS Rajamouli

It is clear that Nick Jonas remains his wife’s biggest cheerleader! Currently busy promoting his new album Sunday Best, Nick recently shared his excitement for Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project, Varanasi.



He revealed, “Priyanka has been shooting this one on and off for the last 14 months. It’s a South Indian film directed by Rajamouli—who directed RRR. This is his next big film... it’s going to be incredible.”



This marks the first time Priyanka Chopra is collaborating with superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli for Varanasi, which has become one of the most anticipated films of the year following the global success of RRR. The film is scheduled to hit screens on April 7, 2027.

The Baahubali maker is happy to have cast PC. In a recent interview, he described her transition back to Indian sets as being like a "fish into water," despite her years abroad.



Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in The Bluff, which is set for a grand release on Prime Video on February 25.

