Newcomer Arhaan Patel to debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s Tu Meri Poori Kahani

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to introduce fresh talent to Bollywood with his upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Poori Kahani. The film will mark the big-screen debut of newcomer Arhaan Patel, who plays the lead role of Rohan Dixit, an aspiring singer.

Hailing from Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, Arhaan had no acting background and was working a regular job before bagging the role. His candid and grounded personality caught the attention of the production team, who were searching for a fresh face to authentically portray the character.

According to a source, Arhaan’s emotional first meeting with Mahesh Bhatt became the turning point. “He broke down in tears, and that raw emotion convinced everyone he was the right choice. His lived experiences gave him the truthfulness the role demanded,” the source said.

The Bhatt camp has long been known for launching newcomers, and this decision continues that legacy.

Tu Meri Poori Kahani brings together a strong creative team: Mahesh Bhatt as the guiding force, Anu Malik composing the music, and producers Ajay Murdia and Vikram Bhatt backing the project. The script has been co-written by Shweta Bothra and Suhrita Das, with the director promising a sensitive and realistic portrayal of the love story.

With its heartfelt narrative and the launch of a promising newcomer, the film is expected to be a refreshing addition to Bollywood’s romantic genre.