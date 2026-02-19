New Casting Rumour: Sudeep To Join SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’?

With each passing day, the hype surrounding Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, Varanasi, continues to grow as the cast expands. Speculation is rife that Kichcha Sudeep is the latest big name to join the project. Having previously collaborated with SS Rajamouli on Eega and Baahubali, Sudeep’s potential involvement has captured everyone’s attention and sent expectations soaring.



If reports are to be believed, Sudeep is set to play a pivotal role in the film. However, the makers have yet to release an official confirmation, and fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement.



Superstar Mahesh Babu will essay the lead role of Rudra in Varanasi. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a score composed by M.M. Keeravani and a story penned by writer V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Prakash Raj plays Mahesh Babu's father in this April 2027 release.

