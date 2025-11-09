Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese hosted a special screening of Neeraj Ghaywan’s acclaimed film Homebound in New York on Saturday. The event was attended by leading figures from the American film industry and media, with actors Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Neeraj Ghaywan said, “I never expected Homebound would go this far. We made the film we wanted to make, driven by a need to tell a story that connects my personal experience to the world at large. We often reduce marginalised communities—whether defined by race, caste, religion, region, ideology, or sexuality—to mere statistics. While numbers matter, they can also dehumanise. They allow us to feel empathy without accountability, sympathy without responsibility, masking our collective apathy.”

He added, “It’s deeply troubling how few stories in Indian cinema reflect the lives of Dalits and Adivasis, who make up nearly a quarter of our population. Their voices have remained largely absent from our screens.”