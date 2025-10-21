Netizens Troll Jabardasth Emmanuel; Deets Inside

 Top
21 Oct 2025 2:12 PM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been garnering a lot of attention from the viewers

A screengrab from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 has been garnering a lot of attention from the viewers. Last night, there were nominations in the Bigg Boss house. Emmanuel had a disagreement with Tanuja; he had nominated her. Netizens are trolling Emmanuel for playing a safe game; some of them are calling him a "mask man."

Here are the tweets for you; check them out:




Coming to the show, last week, Bharani was eliminated from the show as he got the least votes from the viewers

