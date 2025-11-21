 Top
Netizens Troll Bigg Boss Telugu 9's Thanuja: Deets Inside

21 Nov 2025 8:33 AM IST

Netizens have labeled Thanuja a "flipper akka" in the house for this apparent contradiction.

Netizens Troll Bigg Boss Telugu 9s Thanuja: Deets Inside
Thanuja.

Thanuja has become the most popular contestant of the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She has earned her own fan following and consistently receives the highest votes whenever she is nominated. Thanuja is in the front race to clinch the winner's title.

You may be wondering, however, why Netizens are trolling Thanuja.

In one episode, Thanuja was seen telling the host, Nagarjuna, that no one in the house was supportive. However, in a recent episode, she was discussing with Kalyan Padala that everyone in the house supports her. Netizens have labeled Thanuja a "flipper akka" in the house for this apparent contradiction.

Here are a few related tweets for you to check out:





