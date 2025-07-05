Netizens Say Sai Pallavi Isn't The Perfect Choice For Sita In Ramayana

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movie, Ramayana, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film's first glimpse was launched on July 3, 2025. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, in supporting roles.



Ramayana's first glimpse received a resounding welcome from fans and the audience. However, a section of the audience is trolling Sai Pallavi on social media, saying she isn't the perfect choice for Sita's role and that Kajal Aggarwal would suit the character better. There is a huge debate among fans on social media, and Sai Pallavi is trending significantly on X. Most of the tweets suggest that the Fidaa and Amaran actress doesn't have the aura and grace to pull off the role of the Goddess.



Here are a few tweets for you to check out:





Quotes and comments 😬🫣🤐😵‍💫



No one is ready to accept Sai Pallavi in Sita role 💯😤



Why this north people shown hatred towards our south indian women??#SaiPallavi #Ramayana #RamayanaMovie pic.twitter.com/kGoU1yC5S8 https://t.co/o2kHDozAKC — Naveen Anirudh 🇮🇳 (@NaveenAnirudh16) July 5, 2025 i would never bro because I have an image of Sita who is a beautiful woman, emitting a diving aura. Even my last choice won’t be Sai Pallavi. — Antares 🕉️🚩☣️ (@Yash__Boss) July 5, 2025 Sai Pallavi is most ugliest actor in south industy.

Still didn't know why she is taken at first .



This #RamayanaMovie is going to be disaster like Brahmastra.#SaiPallavi is sympather of pakistan. — vikky (@vikky_vkjan) July 5, 2025 Noticed that so much hatred towards Sai Pallavi on X.



When a great actress and, most importantly, a good human being like Sai Pallavi gets this kind of hatred, we as a society are surely on the path of destruction, and it'll take decades to get repaired. — Vivek (@Vivek_Investor) July 5, 2025





Ramayana is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It will be released in theaters in two parts for Diwali 2026 and 2027.

Sai Pallavi was seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in Thandel, released in February 2025. She is also doing Ek Din, a Bollywood movie headlined by Junaid Khan.