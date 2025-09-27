Netizens Rave Over Rashmika Mandanna’s Striking Tadaka Transformation in Thamma Trailer

Rashmika Mandanna has been ruling cinemas as one of the biggest pan-India actresses, delivering several hits over the years. Her magnetic presence and the way she captivates everyone with her acting have made her a prominent face in the industry.

After delivering a series of blockbusters, she is now returning to the big screen as she joins Maddock’s horror-comedy universe with her next big film, Thamma. Rashmika enters the universe as Tadaka. The film’s trailer was released today, and social media has gone into a frenzy over her powerful role. Fans can’t stop raving about her performance, praising the intensity, charm, and energy she brings to Tadaka.

A netizen praised Rashmika’s Tadaka, writing, “Tadaka is about to be iconic Rashmika's glimpses in the trailer proved that”



A comment read, “Waiting for RASHMIKA!”



A netizen’s comment read, “Rushieeee🩷 the trailer was amazing can't wait to see you on theatres”Stree unveiling Tadaka means Rashmika's Tadaka will be so powerful wow” read a person’s comment.



“Every glimpse of Tadaka carried such presence Rashmika really knows how to hold the frame,” read another comment.



Apart from Rashmika, Thamma also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is slated for a release during Diwali this year, promising another stellar performance from Rashmika.

