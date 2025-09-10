Netizens Predict Contestant's Elimination This Weekend!

Every day, there's new drama in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress and entertain the audience.



Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Sanjana, Shrasti Varma, Ramu Rathod, Emmanuel, and Demon Pawan are all nominated this week.

While there's still some time before Nagarjuna decides who will be shown the exit door, it seems that viewers who are closely following the show have already predicted who will be eliminated this weekend.

Any wild guesses? Netizens are predicting that Suman Shetty will get evicted this weekend. On the other hand, social media buzz suggests that Suman Shetty is getting a lot of support and votes, putting him in a safe zone. According to the buzz, the contestants with the fewest votes are Flora and Shrasti.

Here are some tweets where netizens are discussing Suman Shetty’s potential eviction:





Ninna mask man meeda nadipadu episode eroju sanjana meeda nadipadu



So vilu epatlo poru because negative content gatiga istaru



E week suman shetty bye



Yedo ayana tasks lo baga adite tappa suman #BiggBossTelugu9 — Manoj Nn (@manoj10951) September 9, 2025 Web polls lo Suman Shetty ki voting bane padtundi

Sresty or flora lo okaru potharu#BiggBossTelugu9 — Heisenberg (@bb8holics) September 10, 2025 Sanjana highest fan following unna vaalatho pettukundhi.. srija and pawan kalyan fans flora and suman Shetty ki vesi sanjana ni bayataki pampey chances kuda unnai#BiggBossTelugu9 — Aloo Curry (@BiBo7Telugu) September 9, 2025 #BiggBossTelugu9

Suman shetty - genuine person , but biggboss ki suit avaru .. — bavuma (@Nagasai26533823) September 9, 2025



