Netizens Predict Contestant's Elimination This Weekend!

DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 12:24 PM IST

Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Sanjana, Shrasti Varma, Ramu Rathod, Emmanuel, and Demon Pawan are all nominated this week.

Every day, there's new drama in the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress and entertain the audience.

Rithu Chowdary, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Sanjana, Shrasti Varma, Ramu Rathod, Emmanuel, and Demon Pawan are all nominated this week.

While there's still some time before Nagarjuna decides who will be shown the exit door, it seems that viewers who are closely following the show have already predicted who will be eliminated this weekend.

Any wild guesses? Netizens are predicting that Suman Shetty will get evicted this weekend. On the other hand, social media buzz suggests that Suman Shetty is getting a lot of support and votes, putting him in a safe zone. According to the buzz, the contestants with the fewest votes are Flora and Shrasti.

