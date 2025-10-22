Netizens Predict BBK12 Winner

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is witnessing intense drama, and the contestants are giving stiff competition to each other in the house.



Bigg Boss Kannada, currently in its fourth week, looks like the netizens seem to have picked their winner. Are you wondering who the winner of BBK12 could be?



Netizens predict that Gilli Nata will be the winner of the show. It’s too early to predict the winner of the show as it is only four weeks old.



Here are a few tweets where netizens are talking about Gilli Nata's game on the show:





