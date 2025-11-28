Netizens Demand Makers To Kick Ashnoor Kaur Out Of BB19 House

Bigg Boss 19 has been trending on social media thanks to the popular contestant Ashnoor Kaur. In recent tasks, she was seen hurting Tanya intentionally with a wooden plank. Ashnoor Kaur's behavior didn’t go well with the viewers.

One user commented that: “What an absolutely shameful display by #AshnoorKaur! The way she intentionally hit Tanya out of frustration was completely uncalled for. The moment she sensed she was losing, she exposed her true side." The show's viewers are urging the makers to kick Ashnoor from the show.

For those who missed watching the episode, here are some viral clips for you all; check them out:











