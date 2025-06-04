Netizens Can’t Stop Raving About Sara Ali Khan In Metro In Dino Trailer

The trailer of Metro... In Dino, the much-awaited anthology drama directed by Anurag Basu, dropped earlier this week, and while the ensemble cast has garnered plenty of buzz, it’s Sara Ali Khan’s striking new look that has fans talking nonstop!

In a refreshing departure from her usual style, Sara’s character sports a more relatable, urban-chic avatar that has caught everyone’s attention. Within hours of the trailer's release, social media was flooded with praise for the actress,



“Sara Ali Khan completely stole the show for me in this trailer. Like BRO she’s glowing in every frame!😍😍”



“Sach bolun toh poora trailer sirf Sara ke liye dekh liya maine kitti cute hai yaar yeh🤩🙂‍↕️”



“Sara Ali Khan in this trailer is a total surprise package. She’s serving something new and we want more 😅”



“The elegance + dard + thoda thoda chaos... Sara’s giving real layers in this trailer.”



“I'm officially obsessed with this version of Sara Ali Khan. Naya avatar kamaal kiya hai is trailer mein!”



The actress, who has often been lauded for her versatility and charm, seems to have struck the perfect balance between style and substance in this new role! Her wardrobe, subtle makeup, and natural screen presence are being highlighted as major standouts.



With the film exploring modern-day relationships in an urban landscape, fans are excited to see how Sara's character unfolds. Metro... In Dino features an ensemble of cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee among others. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 4, 2025.



























































