Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as NTR’s War 2 Glimpse Drops at IPL Finale

The IPL 2025 finale wasn’t just about cricket, it turned into a full-blown fan frenzy when exclusive glimpses of NTR from War 2 were played during the electrifying clash between RCB and Kings XI Punjab. Social media exploded within minutes, with fans commenting “#NTR’s screen presence in the #War2 #Ipl promo is unreal.



The man is fire!!!”





Clad in action gear and exuding raw intensity, NTR’s presence lit up the stadium “When NTR appears on screen, you feel it.



The theatre energy? Already building.#War2 is gonna SHAKE the box office.#NTR #IPLPromo — Rohan Jain (@RohanJa4774448) June 4, 2025





NTR showed up in the #War2 promo and stole the entire damn IPL broadcast.

THAT is called screen presence, my friends.#NTR — shivani Oberoi (@shivaniObe54052) June 4, 2025





War 2, the next chapter in YRF’s Spy Universe, will see NTR going toe-to-toe with none other than Hrithik Roshan, with Kiara Advani joining the franchise. For fans, this high-octane blend of South and Bollywood is a cinematic dream come true.



This marks NTR’s Hindi film debut and what a launchpad it is. After winning hearts globally with RRR, his entry into the spy-action genre already feels like a natural extension of his pan-India superstardom.

