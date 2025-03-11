Netizens can’t keep calm as Deepika Padukone drops new pics from Louis Vuitton Show

Bollywood’s Icon and a global force Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. As the global brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika exuded elegance and sophistication in a bespoke outfit from the luxury fashion house with the backdrop of Eiffel Tower, as she dons a hat, scarf to tie up her hair and a dash of classic red lipstick with a white oversized coat and all back heels and gloves.

The actress is attending the Louis Vuitton show at the The Cour Carrée du Louvre, a main courtyard of the Louvre Palace in Paris. By being the first ever Indian to be signed by global luxury fashion houses for Louis Vuitton and Cartier, she set the stage for the country’s growing influence globally and has further paved the way for other Indian celebrity faces to join the wave in subsequent years. Stunning in a timeless classic ensemble, reminiscent of the vintage charm, Deepika slays as she marks her appearance oversees yet again.









As a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, Deepika has been making waves in the fashion world. She was recently seen in a black beauty for Cartier’s 25th Anniversary celebration in Dubai, followed by Forbes Sunmit in Abu Dhabi where she dazzled as a golden girl. Her association with the houses has been a significant milestone in her career, marking her as the first Indian to be signed as a House Ambassador by Louis Vuitton. More so, netizens can’t stop praising the look and hailing Deepika’s yet another look as “iconic” & call her, “holy iconic queen!!”, “Can't take my eyes off deepika she is serving”, “This woman is a vision” & “Now Eiffel Tower has a tough competition who is more beautiful?” While others says

“Mother is mothering, Highness , My god, each picture is an art!!! 🔥😍🙌









While she enjoys motherhood and makes her remarkable presence felt representing India at important global platforms, one can definitely say that the Queen was missed and continues to surprise us with her back to back stunning and powerful outings. Deepika's appearance at Paris Fashion Week for Louis Vuitton has once again solidified her position as a fashion icon and a global ambassador for Indian cinema.