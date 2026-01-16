Sai Pallavi Ek Din Poster Faces Backlash for Being Copy-Paste

The first-look poster of Ek Din, marking the Hindi film debut of Sai Pallavi opposite Junaid Khan, has landed in controversy soon after its release. Unveiled on Thursday, the romantic drama’s poster drew criticism from a section of netizens, who accused the makers of directly copying the original Thai film’s artwork.

Taking to Reddit, several users alleged that the poster closely resembles that of the 2016 Thai romance drama One Day. “Remake of Thai movie – original movie ke poster hi use kiya hai. Title bhi wahi translate karke utha liya,” wrote one user, alleging that even the title was a direct translation. Another sarcastically commented, “Remaake ka betaaj badshah (King of remakes) Indian Nolan Aamir sir is back.”



Some users claimed the resemblance triggered déjà vu. “Now I remember, I thought the same — this resembles some old movie poster,” wrote one Redditor, while another questioned, “Why not do something different that’s not a resemblance of the original?”



Ek Din is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, headed by Aamir Khan, Junaid’s father. The production house shared the poster on social media with the caption, “In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din,” while confirming that the film will hit theatres nationwide on May 1.



The film was earlier titled Mere Raho and was initially slated for a November 2025 release before being postponed. Ek Din is reportedly an official remake of One Day, directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyur.



While the makers are yet to respond to the criticism, the poster controversy has already sparked debate online ahead of the film’s release.



On work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Telugu film 'Thandel' wth Naga Chaitanya and she impressed with her performance as a determined lover girl.

