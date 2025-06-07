No Match For Zeenat Aman’s Grace And Elan, Says Priyanka Ghose

Hyderabad: “I am completely in awe of Zeenat ma’am. I don't think I have met a bigger superstar than her or had the privilege of working with. Zeenat ma’am comes from an era that we always call the golden era of cinema. Whenever she walks onto set, she walks with that grace and elan that no one else has. And it’s unbelievable. So for me, she still remains a mythical creature,” says young director Priyanka Ghose, who’s working with veteran actors in Netflix’s upcoming web series, ‘The Royals’. The show has an ensemble cast, including the likes of Sakshi Tanwar, Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter.

Talking about the advantage of working with Golden era actors, Priyanka says, “I think what is really special about actors of this stature is that they really know that we cannot behave or be like Divas. She would put aside their super stardom and walk into every room knowing that we are collaborators and have to create something together. And that only comes from experience. The fact that they know that they have to collaborate closely with the directors and make it happen together is what I truly appreciate about this bunch of actors (including, Sakshi ma’am, Bhumi, Ishaan), in the show.”

Hope the new age actors take a leaf out of these veterans and understand that movies are team work.