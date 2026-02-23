Netflix Drops ‘Accused’ Trailer, A Psychological Drama on Power and Perception

Netflix has unveiled the gripping trailer of Accused, a layered psychological drama thriller directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions. Starring Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Rannta, the film, releasing on February 27, explores what happens when certainty collapses and perception begins to reshape reality.



The trailer offers a haunting glimpse into the life of Dr. Geetika Sen, a celebrated and respected surgeon and gynaecologist whose world begins to unravel after allegations of sexual misconduct surface at her workplace. As scrutiny intensifies and public judgment grows louder, the fracture seeps into her most intimate space: her marriage to Dr. Meera.



Set against an atmosphere of quiet tension and emotional restraint, Accused resists sensationalism, instead choosing to sit with ambiguity. The film does not rush toward answers; it lingers in discomfort, asking the audience to confront their own biases and question the fragility of truth itself.



Speaking about the trailer, director Anubhuti Kashyap said, “With Accused, I wanted to explore what happens when we are denied clarity. The trailer reflects the emotional stillness and unease that runs through the film. I’m grateful to Netflix for backing a story that resists easy answers and allows ambiguity to breathe.”



Talking about the trailer, Konkona Sensharma, who plays Dr. Geetika Sen, shared, “Geetika is a woman used to control, of her work, her credibility, her space. What moved me was her internal collapse under scrutiny. I’m glad Netflix is bringing a story like this to audiences, one that trusts performance and silence over spectacle.”



Pratibha Rannta, who essays the role of Dr. Meera, said, “Playing Meera meant living in that messy space where you want to trust, but your heart isn't sure. I’m so glad Netflix tells these kinds of real, complicated stories about women.”



Accused challenges conventional narratives by telling the story from the accused's perspective, a lens rarely explored in Indian cinema. With restrained performances and a measured directorial voice, the film navigates themes of power, vulnerability, bias, and emotional survival.