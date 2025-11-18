 Top
Home » Entertainment

Netflix to Cut Scene After Wankhede Objects

Entertainment
18 Nov 2025 6:50 PM IST

Following defamation suit, the platform has decided to remove the scene at the centre of the dispute

Netflix to Cut Scene After Wankhede Objects
x
Representational Image

Sameer Wankhede—the officer known for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in a high-profile drug case—has filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan, his company Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. Wankhede claims that a fleeting character in Aryan Khan’s new series The Bads of Bollywood bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

While the Delhi court is yet to deliver a verdict, Netflix has reportedly chosen to remove the contentious sequence.

A source close to the development shares, “It’s a two-minute footage, and its removal won’t affect the series in any way. Better to edit it out than let the matter fester in the public domain.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
entertainment 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X