Netflix to Cut Scene After Wankhede Objects
Following defamation suit, the platform has decided to remove the scene at the centre of the dispute
Sameer Wankhede—the officer known for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in a high-profile drug case—has filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan, his company Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. Wankhede claims that a fleeting character in Aryan Khan’s new series The Bads of Bollywood bears an uncanny resemblance to him.
While the Delhi court is yet to deliver a verdict, Netflix has reportedly chosen to remove the contentious sequence.
A source close to the development shares, “It’s a two-minute footage, and its removal won’t affect the series in any way. Better to edit it out than let the matter fester in the public domain.”
