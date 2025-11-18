Netflix to Cut Scene After Wankhede Objects

Sameer Wankhede—the officer known for arresting Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in a high-profile drug case—has filed a defamation suit against Shah Rukh Khan, his company Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. Wankhede claims that a fleeting character in Aryan Khan’s new series The Bads of Bollywood bears an uncanny resemblance to him.

While the Delhi court is yet to deliver a verdict, Netflix has reportedly chosen to remove the contentious sequence.