Netflix Secures Digital Rights for Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar. It is scheduled for an April 2026 release.



Netflix has officially announced that they have acquired the streaming rights for the film across all languages. Here is the tweet shared by the Netflix team:





The film features Sree Leela and Raashi Khanna as the female leads. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a massive budget, the film features music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The track "Dekhlenge Saala" has already become a chartbuster among the audience.



Ustaad Bhagat Singh will be Pawan Kalyan's only release this year. Recently, the actor-politician entered into a collaboration with People Media Factory's TG Vishwa Prasad for a series of movies. Details regarding the projects will be made official in the coming months.

