Netflix Seals Record OTT Deal for Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli's #SSMB29

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Rajamouli’s forthcoming film, tentatively titled #SSMB29, has been in the news since its inception. Rajamouli has worked with all A-list actors in Tollywood except Mahesh Babu, making this their first collaboration. The regular shooting of the film is progressing at a rapid pace.



Rumors are circulating about the OTT deal for Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s untitled movie. There is news that the top OTT leading platform, Netflix, has reportedly acquired the post-theatrical OTT streaming rights for the film at a hefty price. This is being called one of the biggest non-theatrical deals in the history of Indian cinema.

Netflix also bought the rights for Rajamouli’s previous movie, RRR, which was a smash hit both at the box office and on OTT.

The success of RRR could be one reason behind the massive OTT deal for his film with Mahesh Babu. Before jumping to conclusions, let’s wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen as the female lead in the film, which is expected to release sometime in 2026.