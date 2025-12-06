Netflix Original Peaky Blinders Streaming Date Out

The upcoming "Peaky Blinders" film has been titled "The Immortal Man" and is set to release in March, the streaming platform Netflix has announced. Netflix shared the news with a post on its Instagram handle on Friday and said the film, featuring Cillian Murphy, will release in selected theatres on March 6 and will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 20.

"The legendary gypsy gangster Tommy Shelby returns in 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man'. In select theaters March 6 and on Netflix March 20, 2026," read the caption.





The upcoming film is a continuation of "Peaky Blinders", a British historical crime drama series that revolved around the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War. It concluded in 2022 after running for six seasons.