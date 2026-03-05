Netflix Unveils Teaser for BTS’ Comeback Live at Gwanghwamun

BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will stream exclusively on Netflix on March 21 at 8 p.m. KST from Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, featuring hit songs, new tracks, and emotional reflections from RM, Jungkook and the group. All seven members of the popular pop band — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — completed their military service by mid-2025, making this a long-awaited reunion.



Netflix released striking individual posters of the band members along with a teaser packed with dramatic visuals of the group set against Korean architectural backdrops, drawing massive excitement from fans worldwide.



This marks the comeback of the globally popular South Korean boy band, which had taken a break in June 2022 to fulfil their mandatory military service and focus on solo projects. All seven members completed their service by June 2025 and are now reuniting for a new album, Arirang, scheduled for release in March 2026, along with a massive 79-date world tour.



Ahead of the album’s release, a comeback event will take place on March 21 to celebrate BTS and promote the upcoming album Arirang. The special concert, performed live from Gwanghwamun Square, will be streamed worldwide on Netflix.

The trailer for the much-anticipated event was released on Netflix’s official social media platforms under the title “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG – Official Trailer.” In the teaser, BTS leader RM delivers a powerful line: “Seven together can do anything, so let’s keep swimming.”

Streaming live from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on March 21, BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will mark the first full-group BTS concert since 2022. Following the release of their comeback album Arirang on March 20, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will take the stage together for the blockbuster show the next night.





