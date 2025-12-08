Netflix Confirms Kaantha OTT Release Date

Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha is gearing up for its digital premiere. The film was directed by Selvamani Swaraj and features Bhagyashri Bose, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

It was released in theatres last month. Despite boasting a stellar cast, the film failed to fetch profits at the box office.

Kaantha is all set to premiere on Netflix on December 12, 2025, in Telugu and Tamil.

The film was produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media Pvt. Ltd. and Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd.

