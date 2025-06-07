Netflix, Balaji Telefilms Team Up To Take Indian Storytelling To New Audiences

Mumbai: Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. have entered into a long term creative collaboration for a range of exciting projects across different formats of storytelling.

As one of India’s most influential creators, Padma Shri awardee and International Emmy award winner, Ekta Kapoor, has entertained generations of audiences with deep and culturally resonant storytelling. Ekta’s understanding of stories that are audience first, characters who have iconic legacies, compelling narratives and relevant topics, has been loved across film, television and more recently streaming. This association marks a significant step in Netflix and Balaji’s commitment to delivering



distinctive, high-quality entertainment across formats, genres, and audiences.

Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several beloved titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.



Speaking about the collaboration, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said,“Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed. Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience’s pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades. At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey”

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, said,“At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us. It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere."

With an exciting line-up which includes an untitled series in advanced stages of development, this collaboration will deliver new stories in formats tailor-made for streaming audiences.



This collaboration will be undertaken by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, including its divisions—Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital.