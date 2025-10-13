Netflix announces Anand Deverakonda's Takshakudu

Anand Deverakonda stars in Takshakudu, an intense action drama directed by Vinod Anantoju and made exclusively for Netflix.

The duo previously delivered the critically acclaimed hit Middle Class Melodies, and their reunion has already sparked major curiosity among movie lovers.

Produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, Takshakudu features Nitanshi Goel as the female lead.



Netflix officially announced the film’s arrival today with a striking poster carrying the tagline “In the hunter’s story, the deer are always the culprits.” The poster shows Anand Deverakonda holding a gun, with a village burning in the background, a visual that immediately builds intrigue.