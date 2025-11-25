Nepotism Debate Oversimplifies Star Kids’ Struggles: Meezaan Jafri

The nepotism debate in Bollywood has flared up once again, and this time, actor Meezaan Jafri—son of veteran entertainer Jaaved Jaaferi—has stepped forward to share his side of the story. While social media continues to paint star kids as automatic beneficiaries of fame and access, Meezaan believes the truth is far more complex than what the public assumes.

In an exclusive interaction with India Today, Meezaan challenged several misconceptions surrounding star kids. He said the popular belief that they enjoy an “effortless entry” into films is simplistic and misleading.

“One misconception is that we have it easy. Someone who says that is quite stupid,” he said, adding that his intention was not to dismiss criticism but to highlight the deeper realities of the film industry.

According to Meezaan, being born into a film family undoubtedly opens a few doors, but that advantage is only temporary. What follows, he said, is a different battle altogether—one defined by pressure, expectations, and relentless scrutiny.

“Of course, we have it easy from a certain perspective, but we also have it difficult in another, because that baggage and burden is there on the star kid,” he explained. “It’s easier to come in with a clean slate than to come in with so much baggage.”

Meezaan emphasised that every star kid carries the weight of comparison—whether with a celebrated parent, a popular sibling, or an industry legacy. Their performances are evaluated more harshly, their mistakes amplified, and their careers constantly measured against their lineage.

He added that outsiders often enjoy the freedom of anonymity, while star kids enter the profession under a microscope. “The pressure to match or surpass a family legacy can overshadow your individuality,” he said.

Meezaan underlined that no journey in cinema is easy, whether one comes from privilege or not.

“Everyone has their pros and cons; everyone has their own journey,” he said. “Instead of pointing fingers, people should understand that it’s difficult for everyone at every stage.”

His remarks offer a nuanced take on a debate that often becomes polarised. Meezaan argues that while nepotism remains a valid concern, trivialising the struggles of star kids is neither fair nor productive. His candid reflections serve as a reminder that success in Bollywood—like in any industry—is shaped by far more than lineage.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College