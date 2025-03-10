Nepo Kids, No Show

MUMBAI: There’s no biz like showbiz. Movies see the rise and fall of our movie stars, including nepo babies.Ibrahim Ali Khan’s much- talked-about debut with Khushi Kapoor in Nadaniyaan has sparked fresh discussions about the ever-controversial topic of “nepotism” in the film world. The romantic drama debuted to a wave of negative critiques from all sides. Critics and audiences alike have expressed a strong consensus that the film falls short, being perceived as a rushed imitation of beloved classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Student of the Year. The narrative and performances, particularly from the lead duo, star kids Khushi and Ibrahim, have left much to

be desired.





NEPO KIDS ART & SKILLS ?

Film analyst Girsh Wankhede notes that the backlash against the film has sparked renewed conversations about the presence of “nepo-kids” in the film industry, raising questions about their appropriateness and the general state of Bollywood. He states, “Although the film aims to connect with a younger crowd, it ultimately misses the mark, lacking both depth and the necessary acting skills from its leads, Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Khushi, daughter of the late Sridevi. Both actors seem to be struggling, and the more of a rushed social media clip than a genuine cinematic effort.” The recent debacle of Rasha Thadani and Amaan Devgn’s Azaad, along with Junaid Khan and Khushi’s Loveyapaa, has reignited the conversation about whether being a star kid truly qualifies one to carry on their parent’s legacy. At a recent event, Shah Rukh Khan shared his excitement about his son Aaryan’s directorial debut and daughter Suhana’s entry into the film industry. He noted that the atmosphere they grew up in was steeped in

cinema, making their career choices a natural progression. The actor, fully tuned into the critical scene, expressed his gratitude for any sliver of love and support the audience might extend to them, just as they had shown them. His concern makes sense, as the industry has become a much harsher environment compared to years past, particularly for those born into fame lately.





Girish Wankhede describes the film industry as a dynamic environment, noting that not every star kid’s career has soared, despite their privileged

backgrounds. He also highlighted that even talented individuals like Akshaye Khanna and Bobby Deol faced challenges in earning recognition. “The film industry thrives on practicality, with audience reactions ultimately determining what succeeds.





Fresh faces might find chances to display their skills, yet it’s the calibre of their creations that will dictate how long they stay in the spotlight,” says Girish.





FOLLOWER COUNT-BASED CASTING

The ongoing trend of selecting actors based on their online popularity and follower numbers is quite concerning. “This method may place more value on social media popularity than on true acting talent, resulting in the rise of “Instagram personalities” instead of dedicated performers. The recent setbacks of projects such as Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s “Loveyapa” and Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s “Nadaaniyan” highlight important lessons, showcasing the dangers of taking shortcuts in filmmaking that focus more on social media numbers than on meaningful storytelling,” remarks the film analyst.





INSIDER VS OUTSIDER

Filmmaker Kiran Rao decided to bring fresh faces into her film instead of opting for well-known actors, while Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, featuring the so-called outsiders





Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh, has received enthusiastic acclaim. “If you chose to cast unknown,outside actors from humble

backgrounds (like I do) you stand no chance of getting funding, distribution or marketing. The box office is more of a hoax office, as everyone

screams box office numbers and their films have nothing to say.”





A film writer remarked that the metrics of social media and follower counts have emerged as the latest measure of fame,regardless of actual talent.





“These youngsters are surrounded by 20-something agents, who know nothing about the business, but are woke, cool and cosmopolitan. Just because they

know their sushi well, doesn’t make them experts.”





INSTA & PAP CULTURE





The rise of social media and the relentless paparazzi culture might just be the downfall of the superstar. “There’s no shortage of access; the celebrities are right there, promoting everything from laundry detergent to air conditioning units, lip balm to the latest fashion trends.





Their personal realm is undeniably part of the spotlight. Interestingly, the clips showcasing their fun-filled vacations with family and friends attract more attention than their actual films,” notes a social media strategist.





As the industry navigates these hurdles, trade analysts emphasise the importance of understanding that films like Nadaaniyan are not just stand-

alone disappointments; they highlight a larger concern with in the cinematic landscape.





Emphasising social media metrics and the spotlight on privileged newcomers can tarnish the industry’s image and overshadow the chance for authentic talent to truly stand out. The industry needs to whole heartedly embrace a fresh dedication to quality narratives and genuine talent. “By nurturing a space that celebrates innovation and uniqueness, we can guarantee that the authentic essence of film thrives, paving the way for a more vibrant and varied cinematic world that connects with viewers for generations,” sums up Girish Wankhede.