Nepo Kids Back With a Bang in Tollywood

The wave of star-kid launches continues to swell in Tollywood, as yet another generation from the industry’s iconic families steps into the spotlight. Recently, the Nandamuri family introduced their fourth-generation heir—Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who is teaming up with director YVS Choudhary, adding to the ever-growing list of Tollywood’s “nepo kids.”





On the other hand, the Ghatamaneni clan also welcomed a new face—Jayakrishna, son of the late Ramesh Babu and nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu. Launched on the birth anniversary of yesteryear legend Krishna, Jayakrishna will debut in a romantic entertainer directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Meanwhile, fans await the launch of Nandamuri Mokshagna, son of Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is reportedly preparing for a high-budget debut. These developments confirm that family legacies continue to shape Tollywood’s landscape.



“I don’t see anything wrong with the new generation carrying forward the legacy of their fathers and grandfathers,” says veteran writer-director Kona Venkat. “Icons like NTR, ANR, and Chiranjeevi have worked tirelessly for decades to earn their place in cinema history. Many of them began their careers with no support, no food, or even a place to sleep. Their legacy is something they built from the ground up,” he adds.

It seem so, after Chiranjeevi rose to superstardom, his son Ram Charan and nephew Allu Arjun followed suit, carving their own niches. Other family members like Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej have had their share of ups and downs but continue to stay active. The Akkineni family too has remained a dominant force with Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni, Sumanth, and Sushanth carrying forward the legacy. Likewise, the Daggubati family produced talents like Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, although Rana’s brother Abhiram couldn’t find success with his debut, Ahimsa.

“Telugu fans are arguably the most passionate. They tear their shirts in celebration, line up outside theatres, and create a frenzy that Bollywood rarely sees,” says Kona Venkat. “Once a fan base and hundreds of fans associations are built for a star, it often carries forward to their sons. Some manage to uphold that legacy, others don’t—it’s always the audience that decides. Legacy only gives a platform, not success, although I refrain from taking names,” he remarks.

Even the daughters of these film families are stepping into key roles. Sushmita Konidela (daughter of Chiranjeevi) and Tejaswini Nandamuri (daughter of Balakrishna) are active co-producers overseeing their fathers’ film productions. Meanwhile, Niharika Konidela, daughter of Naga Babu, has made a mark as a successful producer with her film Committee Kurrollu. “I wish more young women from film families would take up production. They understand the intricacies of star-led projects, and their involvement can benefit the industry,” says Venkat.

Still, the growing dominance of film families raises questions—are newcomers without lineage getting sidelined? Kona Venkat disagrees: “Actors like Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vijay Deverakonda, Naveen Polishetty, and Nikhil Siddhartha to name a few are thriving. There’s space for everyone in the industry.”

The legacy baton seems to extend even further—Sithara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Mahesh Babu, is already endorsing brands, while his son Gautam made a brief appearance in 1: Nenokkadine. Venkatesh’s son Arjun is also reportedly gearing up for an acting debut. “It’s too early to talk about them,” Kona Venkat cuts short, unwilling to hint that the next generation of stars is just getting warmed up.