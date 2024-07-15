Nelson is ahead to direct Allu Arjun's next?

With Tamil director Atlee stepping out, his colleague and Tamil director Nelson Dilipkumar’s film with reigning star Allu Arjun will be happening soon. “Nelson is surely ahead of others since he has already got approval for his script from Allu Arjun and he has to just complete his work for ‘Jailer 2’ and get ready for Bunny,” says a source and adds, “The crazy project is very much on and they will be working together from this year-end," he adds.



After the massive success of ‘Jailer,’ Nelson met Allu Arjun in Hyderabad for a few hours and also reportedly narrated a storyline to Bunny who immediately gave his nod to the story. “Nelson narrated an interesting story with a unique backdrop and loaded with enough action and entertainment. Bunny, who is looking for something different these days, also liked the script in principle,” the source adds.



It would be designed as a pan-India entertainer since Allu Arjun has gained popularity across India after ‘Pushpa’ and his craze is going to go a few notches up after ‘Pushpa2’. “Bunny will be doing Nelson film before moving to other projects,” the source concludes. The magnum opus would be reportedly produced by Nallamallapu Bujji, who produced the blockbuster ‘Racegurram’ with Allu Arjun in the past and showed Allu Arjun in a new light.



