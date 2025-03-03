Nehalaxmi Joshi: New age platforms making content that is ahead of its time

Actress Nehalaxmi Joshi, best known for her roles in popular television shows like Qubool Hai and Ishqbaaaz, believes the future of storytelling lies in embracing innovative platforms, particularly audio. Sharing her thoughts on the growing trend, Nehalaxmi highlighted how new-age audio platforms are reshaping the way audiences consume stories.

“Audio may seem understated, but the new-age platforms are making some interesting stories and content that is ahead of its time,” she said, adding that audio series have become her go-to for unwinding after long hours of screen time.

Nehalaxmi, who has also built a loyal following through her YouTube channel where she shares her personal experiences and adventures, sees storytelling as much more than just acting. "For me, stories are about connecting, inspiring, and creating lasting memories," she said.

Discussing the evolution of content, Nehalaxmi praised platforms like Pocket FM for offering immersive and relatable narratives that people can access anywhere. "With so many new platforms coming into the picture, the way we experience stories is constantly changing—and that’s incredibly exciting," she added.

Always eager to explore creative collaborations, the actress expressed her interest in working with audio-based platforms in the future. "I’d absolutely love to collaborate with platforms that champion innovation in storytelling. Their dedication to creating fresh and heartfelt narratives resonates with my passion for storytelling."

Whether it’s on screen, online, or through audio, Nehalaxmi Joshi continues to support platforms that push boundaries and introduce audiences to new ways of experiencing stories. And as audio content grows, she believes it is no longer just a supporting format but a powerful medium of its own.