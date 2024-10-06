To face the camera after a certain age is not easy: Neelam Kothari

At a recent panel discussion, Neelam Kothari, one of Bollywood’s most iconic personalities, opened up about the challenges women face when returning to the spotlight after a certain age. With 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 3 set to premiere soon, Neelam reflected on how the show has become a platform for her and her co-stars to defy age-related stereotypes.



"To face the camera after a certain age is not easy. It's hard. Sometimes we hear people we know talk about our age and look down upon us because of our age and call us aunties. I think it's very, very not cool," Neelam candidly shared. She emphasized how she, along with her castmates, is redefining expectations, demonstrating that women of all ages deserve recognition for their talents and resilience.

As anticipation builds for Season 3 of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,' fans are excited to see Neelam, along with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, grace the screen again. The show, which has garnered a massive following, continues to offer a candid, glamorous glimpse into their lives, proving that age is just a number when it comes to personal and professional growth.

With the release date just around the corner, audiences are eager to see the dynamic between the four friends, especially Neelam, who has captured hearts since her Bollywood debut. Her journey from an actress to a businesswoman and now a reality TV star resonates with women everywhere, proving that reinventing oneself can happen at any stage of life.

Stay tuned for the release of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 3, as these empowered women show that they are not defined by age, but by their passion, drive, and resilience.