Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha Movie Teaser Out

Under the banner of JV Productions, Vamsi Jonnalagadda takes on the roles of both producer and director, with Tejesh Veera and Shailaja serving as co-producers. The lead roles are portrayed by Priyatam, Anjana, Vijay, Ananth, and Ved. The unveiling of the project was marked by the esteemed presence of Critics Association President Suresh, Telugu Film Journalist Association President Lakshmi Narayana, and Senior Journalist Prabhu. This groundbreaking endeavor introduces a fresh team and promises a cinematic experience infused with innovative elements, particularly focusing on a musical backdrop.

Producer Tejesh expressed, "We embark on this cinematic journey with a trio of newcomers, unfettered by any prior industry affiliations. While this marks our debut, we're committed to delivering novelty without compromise, with subsequent projects following suit. Our gratitude extends to the media, our paramount support system. A heartfelt acknowledgment to both print and television media for championing our inaugural venture. We extend our special thanks to President Lakshmi Narayana, President Suresh, and Senior Journalist Prabhu for their invaluable support at the teaser launch event."

Producer Sailaja Jonnalagadda added, "Our endeavor stems from an unwavering passion for cinema. This film aims to captivate the youth with its technical finesse and distinctive musical narrative. Notably, the orchestral masterpiece crafted in Budapest stands as a defining feature. With exceptional cinematography by Alexander and a stellar musical score by the esteemed Hollywood Music Orchestra Budapest Orchestra, known for their contributions to acclaimed productions like Mission Impossible and Parasite, we've crafted a symphony that resonates with Bollywood sensibilities. We appeal to both the media and the audience to champion filmmakers like us and contribute to the success of our endeavors."

Producer and director Vamsi Jonnalagadda shared, "My directorial journey began in New York, and adapting the script to resonate with our Telugu audience was a meticulous process. While some deemed synchronous sound as a risk, we've executed it flawlessly, upholding Hollywood standards. Additionally, we've curated a musical experience that transcends mere accompaniment, evoking profound emotions. Music, indeed, serves as the soul of our narrative."