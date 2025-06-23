NCPA's June calendar presents promising classical music experiences

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, continues its rich tradition of celebrating India’s vibrant performing arts with classical music concerts this June. Jugalbandi: A Duet of Sitar and Sarod. Featuring accomplished artistes Soumitra Thakur and Pratik Shrivastava, these evenings promise to offer audiences a soulful journey through celebrated genres of Indian music. Come and be part of these exciting musical experiences at the NCPA that celebrate the legacy and artistic expression of Indian classical music.

Jugalbandi: A Duet of Sitar & Sarod

Experimental Theatre | June 27, 2025 | 6.30 pm

An NCPA Presentation | Supported by Citi





A jugalbandi—a duet of two solo musicians—showcases the synergy between instruments through a spirited conversation of notes and rhythm. In this exciting concert at the NCPA, sitarist Soumitra Thakur and sarodist Pratik Shrivastava will explore the complementarity of their instruments in an engaging dialogue of melodies rooted in classical tradition.





Soumitra Thakur, trained in the Bishnupur style by his uncle, Prashanta Thakur, and guided by maestros such as Rashid Khan and Kushal Das, brings a vocal-inspired depth to his sitar performances. An ‘A-grade’ All India Radio artiste and recipient of the NCPA-Citi scholarship, Thakur has an impressive track record of international and national performances.





Pratik Shrivastava, trained under his grandfather and uncle and further mentored by greats such as Ajoy Chakrabarty and Tejendra Narayan Majumdar, infuses his sarod playing with a blend of traditional finesse and contemporary flair. Together, Thakur and Shrivastava, who have been performing as a duo regularly, will present a dynamic exploration of ragas and improvisation.

Age Recommendation: 6+ | Late entry not permitted

Duration: 120 minutes

Tickets (Inclusive of GST)