NCPA Presents Royal Music of India with Sitarist Niladri Kumar and Ensemble

The NCPA hosts an evening of Indian Classical Music featuring fifth-generation sitar player Niladri Kumar, accompanied by a distinguished ensemble of percussionists including Satyajit Talwalkar on tabla, Krushna Salunkhe on pakhawaj, and Girish Vishwa on dhol and dholak.



Kumar, who trained under his father Kartick Kumar, a disciple of sitar legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, has carved a distinctive space in his generation of sitarists. His journey with the instrument has been one of both tradition and innovation; notably, he created the zitar, an electric sitar designed to bridge classical music with contemporary sensibilities. Born from his exploration of world music, the zitar has helped bridge generations. It connects younger audiences to their musical heritage through sounds they find familiar.

The evening unfolds in two parts. Kumar will first present a classical sitar recital, traversing the traditional arc of alap, jod, jhala, and gats in slow and fast tempos, with tabla accompaniment. The second half will see Kumar joining a rhythm ensemble, exploring musical forms that celebrate the interplay between sitar and pakhawaj, dhol, and dholak.

Come, join us to experience this confluence of classical discipline and rhythmic innovation.