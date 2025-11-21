NCPA Hosts Rare Jod-Raga Evening with Ulhas Kashalkar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande & Suresh Talwalkar

The National Centre for the Performing Arts presents a rare exploration of jod-ragas, a fascinating concept in Hindustani music that combines two distinct ragas with distinct personalities. This special evening will feature three distinguished artistes: renowned vocalist Ulhas Kashalkar, celebrated tabla maestro Suresh Talwalkar, and accomplished vocalist Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, with the session moderated by Mukund Marathe. The evening will begin with a discussion on jod-ragas featuring Kashalkar, Talwalkar and Dr. Bhide Deshpande, moderated by Marathe. This will be followed by a performance of jod-ragas by Dr. Bhide Deshpande, concluding with Kashalkar's performance of select jod-ragas accompanied by Talwalkar on tabla.



Jod-raga is a compositional form that demands a deep understanding of the transition point between ragas and the artistic skill to blend them seamlessly. The Jaipur-Atrauli gharana is particularly renowned for presenting such ragas, with classic examples including Lalit Bhatiyar, Nat Bihag, Bhairav Bahar, Basant Kedar, Hindol Bahar, and Puriya Kalyan.



Ulhas Kashalkar, trained by his father N. D. Kashalkar and the legends Ram Marathe and Gajananrao Joshi, brings a mellifluous voice and mastery of rare ragas spanning the Gwalior, Agra and Jaipur traditions. He is regarded as a top-ranking performer and senior guru, mentoring several promising young artistes. Dr. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, initially trained by her mother, Manik Bhide, and Ratnakar Pai in the Jaipur-Atrauli style, is known for her effortless exposition of complex takhop ragas, with a pleasing tonal quality and precise articulation. Suresh Talwalkar, born into the Keertankar family of Dholalpur and trained by his father, Dattatrey Talwalkar, has learned from eminent performers including Pandhrinath Nageshkar, Vinayalrao Ghangrekar, Gajananrao Joshi, and Nivruttbuva Sarnaik, and has also studied rhythmic theory in Carnatic music with Ramnad Ishvaran. Mukund Marathe, son of Ram Marathe and an eminent personality in music and Marathi theatre, brings his versatile expertise spanning astronomy and space sciences. An awardee of the Natsamrat Balgandharva Puraskar, he teaches vocal music and tabla.