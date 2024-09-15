Naysayers keep quiet, Pushpa The Rule to rock from Dec 6?

With baseless rumours about ‘Pushpa The Rule’ making rounds once again and that shooting is still going on and editing work is pending and stuff, hinting that it would again ski[p the scheduled date, a top distributor confirms, “Pushpa The Rule’ is very much on track and would hit thousands of screen across the world on December 6 and grand plans are in the making,” he says and adds, “It is most-awaited film in Indian cinema and the sequel is going to set a new benchmark for franchise movies, if the script is exciting enough,' he adds.







Despite all these envious leaks and unsubstantiated claims that Pushpa 2 will arrive on time, “Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil and others have given their best, while Sukumar has designed a magnum opus. Its big success will shut the mouth of rumours mongers,” he concludes.



In fact, the meteoric rise of Allu Arjun and his pan-India popularity has also disturbed a few industry folks who want him to be along with them. "Allu Arjun's craze is at this peak and his expanding fan base has stunned a few stars as well. They couldn't digest the fact that Allu Arjun is going out of their reach and comprehension and shining bright across the world," he points out and explains, "No other film got so much hype and hoopla like 'Pushpa The Rule' and every update was considered a boon. So some vested interests began to spread false news one after the other, but few portals lapped it up without cross-checking with the team.'




