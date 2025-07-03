Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Criticised for Working with Jani Master

Director Vignesh Shivan and actor-producer Nayanthara are facing backlash on social media for collaborating with choreographer Jani Master, who was accused of sexual assault under the POCSO Act. Critics questioned the couple’s decision to platform someone embroiled in such a serious case.





The controversy erupted after Vignesh Shivan re-posted an Instagram Story confirming Jani Master's involvement in his upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany. On July 1, Jani Master had shared a photo and a candid video with the director from the film’s set, writing: “Candid & crazy with the dearest #VigneshShivan Sir on the sets of #LoveInsuranceKompany. It’s always a joy working with you for the care, respect and trust you shower on me sir. Can’t wait to show the magic we created to all of them (sic).”

Vignesh Shivan reshared this post on his Instagram Story, adding, “Sweet master ji. Team LIK – love you and your vibe a lot (sic),” along with heart emojis. The post quickly went viral, drawing criticism from several users who accused the filmmaker of endorsing a man charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Nayanthara, as one of the producers of Love Insurance Kompany, was also criticised.

There’s a reason people are losing respect for #VigneshShivan. First it was Dileep. Now it’s Jani Master.

Keep calling accused predators a “vibe” and we see exactly where you stand — not with survivors.

And #Nayanthara is just… okay with it?

Some “power couple.” 👎🏽 @NayantharaU https://t.co/KbOKZq1pEP — Just for Fun (@just_fun_for) July 2, 2025

One X user wrote:

“There’s a reason people are losing respect for #VigneshShivan. First it was Dileep. Now it’s Jani Master. Keep calling accused predators a ‘vibe’ and we see exactly where you stand — not with survivors. And #Nayanthara is just okay with it? Some ‘power couple.’” Others pointed out what they saw as hypocrisy, given past statements by the couple condemning sexual abuse.

Jani is out on conditional bail involving a minor’s sexual assault.



We as a people seem to love ‘talented’ offenders and will keep promoting them and keeping them in positions of power which the offenders use to harangue the women more - “See nothing will happen to me.”



It is… pic.twitter.com/irXOqZp824 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 2, 2025