Nayanthara Turns Busier in Telugu Cinema

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is back in Tollywood and once again proving why she remains one of the most sought-after actresses in the South. The actress has signed two massive projects opposite megastars Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, reaffirming her top-tier status.



Nayanthara is currently shooting for Mana Shankar Varaprasad Garu, a big-ticket family entertainer in which she plays Chiranjeevi’s loving yet strong-willed wife. “Nayanthara’s character has multiple shades in the film, and she perfectly complements Chiranjeevi’s energy. Their recent song ‘Meesala Pilla’ has already crossed 13 million views, drawing wide attention,” reveals a source close to the unit.



In between, the actress has also signed another prestigious project opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna. The untitled film, directed by Bobby Kolli, is said to be a semi-historic action adventure, with Nayanthara portraying a regal princess. “Balakrishna and Nayanthara have been a golden pair in Tollywood with blockbusters like Simha, Legend, and Jai Simha. Their on-screen chemistry is set to shine once again in this magnum opus,” adds the source.



Despite her hefty remuneration—reportedly over ₹10 crore per Telugu film—producers are queuing up to cast her, considering she perfectly complements seasoned stars like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna.



In Tamil cinema, she continues to balance commercial and content-driven films, charging around ₹2 crore for performance-centric roles and nearly four times that for star-studded ventures.

“She’s maintained her superstardom while consistently delivering powerful performances—a rare balancing act indeed,” concludes the source.