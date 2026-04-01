Nayanthara To Co-Star With Salman Khan In Vamshi Paidipally's Film

Mumbai: Actress Nayanthara has joined the cast of Salman Khan's upcoming action film with director Vamshi Paidipally. The film will be produced by Dil Raju. A day after Salman announced his new project with South director Vamshi Paidipally, the makers have announced the onboarding of Nayanthara in the film. This marks the second project of the actress in Bollywood after she made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Jawan' in 2023. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the official production company, announced the arrival of Nayanthara in the film on their X handle on Tuesday. "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence NAYANTHARA joins Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway," wrote Sri Venkateswara Creations.

On Monday, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with director Vamshi Paidpally to announce his new project. He wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with Director Vamshi and Dil Raju."



The film is likely to go on floors next month. Director Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an "honour" to direct Salman Khan. "Honored to collaborate with Salman Khan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April. We Begin," he wrote. More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'. Produced by Salman Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the movie is helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. A teaser released in December last year offered a first look at Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.

