Nayanthara requests fans to drop Lady Superstar title

Actress Nayanthara has kindly requested her fans to refer to her simply by her name, rather than calling her ‘Lady Superstar.’ In a heartfelt note shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, she acknowledged that while titles and accolades are deeply appreciated, they can sometimes create a sense of distance between an artist and their work. She also expressed sincere gratitude for the unwavering love and support from her fans.

NAYANTHARA will always be and only NAYANTHARA🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fZDqhXM4Vl — Nayanthara✨ (@NayantharaU) March 4, 2025

Addressing her followers, the media, and the film fraternity, Nayanthara wrote, “Vanakkam. As I reflect on my journey, I am immensely grateful for the love and encouragement I have received. I hope this note finds you and your families in good health and happiness.”

She went on to describe how her fans have been her constant source of strength. “My life has been an open book, enriched by your unconditional support. Whether celebrating my successes or uplifting me during tough times, you have always stood by me. Many of you have lovingly referred to me as ‘Lady Superstar’—a title born from your affection. While I deeply appreciate this honor, I would love for you to call me simply Nayanthara,” she added.



