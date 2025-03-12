Shruti Haasan’s Hollywood Debut film gets a Sweet Shoutout from Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara recently showed some serious love to Shruti Haasan by sharing the trailer of her upcoming Hollywood debut film The Eye on Instagram. Dropping a sweet shoutout, Nayanthara wrote, “Sooo Good Shrutz,” leaving fans gushing over this adorable moment of industry sisterhood.

In The Eye, Shruti takes center stage in a lead role alongside The Last Kingdom star Mark Rowley. Directed by Daphne Schmon, the film has been making waves on the global stage, earning awards at international film festivals. The buzz even reached home soil when The Eye premiered in India at the Wench Film Festival, adding another feather to Shruti’s cap.

While her Hollywood debut is grabbing headlines, Shruti is currently back in action on the sets of Coolie, where she’s starring alongside Rajinikanth in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited film.