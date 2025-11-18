Nayanthara Confirmed as Leading Lady in Balakrishna's Next, #NBK111

Nayanthara is on a signing spree, busy committing to back-to-back projects in Telugu. On the occasion of her birthday today, the makers of NBK111 made an official announcement that she will be playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna in the yet-to-be-titled movie.

This is the fourth time Nayanthara and Balakrishna are collaborating together after Simha, Jai Simha, and Sri Rama Rajyam.



Set against a rich historical backdrop (which is yet to be revealed by director Gopichand Malineni and team), the film might well feature the Jawan actress in a royal role. The latest promotional asset hints at a female protagonist who could have a momentous role alongside the Akhanda 2 actor. She has previously played a gorgeous role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.



NBK111 is produced by Satish Kilaru under the prestigious Vriddhi Cinemas banner on a grand scale. The film is likely going to feature artists from different film industries.

