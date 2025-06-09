Nayanthara Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Message

Actress Nayanthara took to social media to share a touching tribute to her husband on their wedding anniversary.

The post, filled with love and gratitude, reads in part: "May you often wonder who loves the other more, and may you never find the answer." She continues, "Don't know how else to describe us. You are everything my soul has ever wanted. From two of us to four of us. Couldn't have asked for more. Couldn't have asked for more. You showed me what LOVE should be like!"



She concluded her heartfelt message with, "Happy Anniversary partner. Love you, Always & Forever," accompanied by an array of emojis symbolizing eternal love and affection. Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.











